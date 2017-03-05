(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Northern Edge 2017

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Litke 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - Footage of aerial refueling operations on board a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to 9th Air Refueling Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California in support of Northern Edge 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premiere joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques, and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services; Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units, are involved. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Travis Litke/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523316
    VIRIN: 170504-N-HK946-457
    Filename: DOD_104340806
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Edge 2017, by PO2 Travis Litke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    NE17

    • LEAVE A COMMENT