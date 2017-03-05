video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - Footage of aerial refueling operations on board a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to 9th Air Refueling Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California in support of Northern Edge 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premiere joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques, and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services; Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units, are involved. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Travis Litke/Released)