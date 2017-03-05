JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska - Footage of aerial refueling operations on board a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, assigned to 9th Air Refueling Squadron from Travis Air Force Base, California in support of Northern Edge 2017. Northern Edge 2017 is Alaska's premiere joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques, and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services; Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units, are involved. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Travis Litke/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 16:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
This work, Northern Edge 2017, by PO2 Travis Litke, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
