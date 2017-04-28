(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (360 Video Report)

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jamie Arzola 

    Headquarters Marine Corps

    Marines and sailors will field-test more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracks. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 15:43
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 523305
    VIRIN: 170426-M-TB374-000
    Filename: DOD_104340771
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (360 Video Report), by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

