Marines and sailors will field-test more than 50 new technologies, everything from swarming unmanned surface vessels to self-driving Amtracks. The resulting force of these technological capabilities will integrate operations across all domains to include information and cyberspace.
Date Taken:
|04.28.2017
|05.08.2017 15:43
|Newscasts
Length:
|00:04:45
Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
This work, Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise 2017 (360 Video Report), by LCpl Jamie Arzola, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
