    Working Together at Tactical Leadership Programme

    ALBACETE, SPAIN

    05.04.2017

    Video by Michael McCool 

    419th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Reserve and active duty members from Hill Air Force Base, Utah work together at the Tactical Leadership Programme in Albacete, Spain. This NATO exercise helps Airmen from allied nations learn to work together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 15:25
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523297
    VIRIN: 170504-F-EN302-0001
    Filename: DOD_104340760
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: ALBACETE, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working Together at Tactical Leadership Programme, by Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

