Air Force Reserve and active duty members from Hill Air Force Base, Utah work together at the Tactical Leadership Programme in Albacete, Spain. This NATO exercise helps Airmen from allied nations learn to work together.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 15:25
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523297
|VIRIN:
|170504-F-EN302-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_104340760
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|ALBACETE, ES
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Working Together at Tactical Leadership Programme, by Michael McCool, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT