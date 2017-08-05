Miesau Army Depot, Germany -- The Acting Secretary of the Army witnessed 10th Army Air Defense and Missile Command draw patriot missiles Monday, May 8th at Miesau Army Depot.
This is the BROLL from the Honorable Robert Speer's visit.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 14:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523286
|VIRIN:
|170508-A-VH689-103
|Filename:
|DOD_104340548
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|MIESAU ARMY DEPOT, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Acting Secretary of the Army Visits 10thAAMDC, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
