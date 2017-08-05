(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Acting Secretary of the Army Visits 10thAAMDC

    MIESAU ARMY DEPOT, RP, GERMANY

    05.08.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adrian Patoka 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Miesau Army Depot, Germany -- The Acting Secretary of the Army witnessed 10th Army Air Defense and Missile Command draw patriot missiles Monday, May 8th at Miesau Army Depot.

    This is the BROLL from the Honorable Robert Speer's visit.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Acting Secretary of the Army Visits 10thAAMDC, by SSG Adrian Patoka, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Missile
    patriot
    Secretary of the Army
    US Army Europe
    US Army
    21st TSC
    Miesau Army Depot
    Acting Secretary of the Army
    10thAAMDC

