Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing returned home after a six-month deployment to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. These Airmen supported Operation Freedom's Sentinel during their deployment overseas.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 14:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523282
|VIRIN:
|170505-F-UX503-274
|Filename:
|DOD_104340403
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 79th FS Returns to Shaw AFB, SC, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT