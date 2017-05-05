(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    79th FS Returns to Shaw AFB, SC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Woody 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing returned home after a six-month deployment to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan. These Airmen supported Operation Freedom's Sentinel during their deployment overseas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 14:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523282
    VIRIN: 170505-F-UX503-274
    Filename: DOD_104340403
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 79th FS Returns to Shaw AFB, SC, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    shaw afb
    shaw air force base
    79th fighter squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT