Soldiers with the 356th Firefighting Detachment train on search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 17. Soldiers were tasked with testing the environment, cordoning simulated radiated areas, and search, triage, extraction, decontamination and treatment of simulated victims. Observer/Controller/Trainer staff who are experts in their fields, supervised the Reserve Soldiers to ensure best methods are trained and executed.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523278
|VIRIN:
|170506-A-VP019-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104340312
|Length:
|00:07:37
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Hometown:
|DANVERS, MA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guardian Response 2017 Search and Rescue Operations B Roll, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT