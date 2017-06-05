Guardian Response 2017 Search and Rescue Operations B Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with the 356th Firefighting Detachment train on search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 17. Soldiers were tasked with testing the environment, cordoning simulated radiated areas, and search, triage, extraction, decontamination and treatment of simulated victims. Observer/Controller/Trainer staff who are experts in their fields, supervised the Reserve Soldiers to ensure best methods are trained and executed.