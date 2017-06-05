(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Guardian Response 2017 Search and Rescue Operations B Roll

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. Michael Ito 

    207th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 356th Firefighting Detachment train on search and rescue operations during Guardian Response 17. Soldiers were tasked with testing the environment, cordoning simulated radiated areas, and search, triage, extraction, decontamination and treatment of simulated victims. Observer/Controller/Trainer staff who are experts in their fields, supervised the Reserve Soldiers to ensure best methods are trained and executed.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 13:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523278
    VIRIN: 170506-A-VP019-001
    Filename: DOD_104340312
    Length: 00:07:37
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Hometown: DANVERS, MA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardian Response 2017 Search and Rescue Operations B Roll, by SGT Michael Ito, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Total Force
    Soldier
    search and rescue
    Nuclear
    Reserve
    Engineer
    Chemical
    Massachusetts
    MA
    Victim
    Biological
    Radiological
    USARC
    S&R
    Simulated
    Disaster
    Firefighting
    MUTC
    Army
    Training
    Reserve Soldier
    207
    Ito
    207th
    Muscatutuck
    468
    Danvers
    468th
    Multi-Component
    GuardianResponse17
    GR17
    Guardian Response 2017
