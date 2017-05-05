MS-13 Gang Member with assault convictions removed to El Salvador

Ingmar Guandique-Blanco, a documented MS-13 gang member, was transferred to the proper law enforcement authorities upon his arrival in El Salvador. Guandique traveled via ground transportation from Virginia to Pennsylvania where he boarded a flight to Alexandria, Louisiana. From there, ICE officers removed him from the United States onboard an ICE Air Operations flight, which departed Alexandria International Airport in Louisiana, and made its way to San Salvador International Airport in El Salvador.
