Video shout out to family attending Tampa Rays game by U.S. Army Paratrooper, Spc. Alexander Martin, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, near Mosul, Iraq, May 5, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 11:05
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|523253
|VIRIN:
|170505-A-DP764-271
|Filename:
|DOD_104339912
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Shoutout at Tampa Ray Game, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT