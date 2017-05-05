(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    82nd Airborne Paratrooper Shoutout at Tampa Ray Game

    IRAQ

    05.05.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Video shout out to family attending Tampa Rays game by U.S. Army Paratrooper, Spc. Alexander Martin, deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, near Mosul, Iraq, May 5, 2017. The 2nd BCT, 82nd Abn. Div., enables their Iraqi security forces partners through the advise and assist mission, contributing planning, intelligence collection and analysis, force protection, and precision fires to achieve the military defeat of ISIS. CJTF-OIR is the global Coalition to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jason Hull)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 11:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 523253
    VIRIN: 170505-A-DP764-271
    Filename: DOD_104339912
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Shoutout at Tampa Ray Game, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    deployed
    Mosul
    Tampa Bay Rays
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    Paratrooper
    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve
    Spc. Alexander Martin

