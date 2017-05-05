U.S. Army 1st Sgt. George Turner, a Paratrooper deployed in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve and assigned to the 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, sends a Mother’s Day greeting to Jacksonville, Fla., and Aberdeen, N.C.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 10:42
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|523216
|VIRIN:
|170505-A-DP764-241
|Filename:
|DOD_104339593
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|ABERDEEN, NC, US
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 1st Sgt. George Turner, by SSG Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT