(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ERDC: Designing Wheels for the Moon

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Stacy Tennison 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center

    Early in the space program, NASA asked ERDC to conduct investigations to determine the best mobility characteristics of wheels for use on lunar rover vehicles (LRV). Using large quantities of dune sand from the Arizona desert and crushed basalt from the Napa Valley, ERDC was able to simulate the soil conditions on the moon’s surface. ERDC successfully tested and recommended Boeing-General Motors’ wheel design that consisted of woven zinc-coated music wire, with titanium chevrons riveted to the wire mesh for enhanced traction on the moon’s surface. Apollo 15 landed on the moon with the first operational LRV. ERDC’s recommended solution ensured the successful performance of the LRV and provided a geological bonanza for scientists back on Earth. ERDC - Innovative Solutions for a Safer, Better World - Contact Us: ERDCinfo@usace.army.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 09:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523209
    VIRIN: 170508-A-BM524-001
    Filename: DOD_104339562
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ERDC: Designing Wheels for the Moon, by Stacy Tennison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    NASA
    mobility
    moon
    capabilities
    USArmy
    ERDC
    Apollo15
    LRV
    lunar rover

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT