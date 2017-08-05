CJCS Dunford arriving in Israel

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph F. Dunford landed today, May 8, 2017, in Israel for an official visit, as the guest of the IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot. General Dunford is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman, IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot., and additional IDF commanders, in order to discuss cooperation between the armies and mutual challenges. General Dunford will be visiting Israel for the third time. Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, he will be greeted by an official Honor Guard at the 'Rabin' (HaKiryah) military base in Tel-Aviv.