    CJCS Dunford arriving in Israel

    LOD, ISRAEL

    05.08.2017

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Joseph F. Dunford landed today, May 8, 2017, in Israel for an official visit, as the guest of the IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot. General Dunford is scheduled to meet with the Prime Minister of Israel, Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister of Defense, Mr. Avigdor Lieberman, IDF Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot., and additional IDF commanders, in order to discuss cooperation between the armies and mutual challenges. General Dunford will be visiting Israel for the third time. Tomorrow, Tuesday, May 9, 2017, he will be greeted by an official Honor Guard at the 'Rabin' (HaKiryah) military base in Tel-Aviv.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 08:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523205
    VIRIN: 170508-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_104339474
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: LOD, IL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS Dunford arriving in Israel, by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joseph F. Dunford
    Israel
    MoD
    Lieberman
    Minister of Defense
    IDF
    Tel Aviv
    Israel Defense Forces
    Netanyahu
    Avigdor Lieberman
    Gadi Eizenkot
    CJCS The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Dundord
    Benjamin Neyanyahu

