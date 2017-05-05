(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Welcome home, 79th!

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cassidy Woody 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Watch as Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing reunite with their families after a long deployment overseas. Thank you for your sacrifice and your service to the United States Air Force!

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Welcome home, 79th!, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    air combat command
    shaw afb
    shaw air force base
    79th fighter squadron

    • LEAVE A COMMENT