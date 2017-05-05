Watch as Airmen from the 20th Fighter Wing reunite with their families after a long deployment overseas. Thank you for your sacrifice and your service to the United States Air Force!
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 08:42
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|523203
|VIRIN:
|170505-F-UX503-474
|Filename:
|DOD_104339457
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SUMTER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Welcome home, 79th!, by A1C Cassidy Woody, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
