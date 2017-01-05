Pennsylvania Air National Guard recruiting initiative charging current members to identify and recommend potentially qualified applicants to their recruiting team.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 08:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523200
|VIRIN:
|170502-Z-QH938-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104339367
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Who's Your One?, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
