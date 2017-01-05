U.S. and Philippine service members build school together

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. and Philippine service members work together building classrooms at Malitbog Elementary School in Tapaz, Capiz, May 1, 2017 as part of a humanitarian civic action project for Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Megan Lobo)