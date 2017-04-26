(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. and Philippine service members host Community Relations Event

    ILOILO, PANAY, PHILIPPINES

    04.26.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Megan Lobo 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine and U.S. service members gather for a community relations event at the Malitbog Elementary School in Calinog, Iloilo, April 26, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Megan Lobo)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 06:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523191
    VIRIN: 170426-M-IV261-1001
    Filename: DOD_104339322
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: ILOILO, PANAY, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Philippine service members host Community Relations Event, by LCpl Megan Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    USMC
    Hawaii National Guard
    United States Marine Corps
    Navy
    Philippines
    AFP
    Balikatan
    BK17
    Balikatan 17
    Balikatan 2017

