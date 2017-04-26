Philippine and U.S. service members gather for a community relations event at the Malitbog Elementary School in Calinog, Iloilo, April 26, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl Megan Lobo)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 06:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523191
|VIRIN:
|170426-M-IV261-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104339322
|Length:
|00:04:02
|Location:
|ILOILO, PANAY, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. and Philippine service members host Community Relations Event, by LCpl Megan Lobo, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
