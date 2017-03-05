U.S. Marines and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members work together to plan a simulated expeditionary airstrip during exercise Balikatan on Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 3, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
Interview:
U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Richard Arias
Geospatial Intelligence Chief
U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 05:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523187
|VIRIN:
|170503-M-PY134-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104339300
|Length:
|00:03:20
|Location:
|CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFP, Marines simulate an expeditionary airstrip, by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT