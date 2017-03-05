(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AFP, Marines simulate an expeditionary airstrip

    CAMP AGUINALDO, PHILIPPINES

    05.03.2017

    Video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members work together to plan a simulated expeditionary airstrip during exercise Balikatan on Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City, May 3, 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kelsey Dornfeld)
    Interview:
    U.S. Marine Master Sgt. Richard Arias
    Geospatial Intelligence Chief
    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 05:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523187
    VIRIN: 170503-M-PY134-1001
    Filename: DOD_104339300
    Length: 00:03:20
    Location: CAMP AGUINALDO, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFP, Marines simulate an expeditionary airstrip, by Cpl Kelsey Dornfeld, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Armed Forces of the Philippines
    Marines
    Balikatan
    BK17

