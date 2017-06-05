MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, Australia -- U.S. Marines with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin, train with Australian Defence Force M1A1 Abrams tanks ahead of Exercise Predator Run, May 6, 2017. The Marines trained to integrate tanks in a combined-arms range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damion Hatch Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 04:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523177
|VIRIN:
|170506-M-QL150-417
|Filename:
|DOD_104339224
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DARWIN, NT, AU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Moto Monday: Tanks for the good times, by LCpl Damion Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
