    Moto Monday: Tanks for the good times

    DARWIN, NT, AUSTRALIA

    05.06.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Damion Hatch 

    Marine Rotational Force Darwin

    MOUNT BUNDEY TRAINING AREA, Australia -- U.S. Marines with Company K, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, Marine Rotational Force Darwin, train with Australian Defence Force M1A1 Abrams tanks ahead of Exercise Predator Run, May 6, 2017. The Marines trained to integrate tanks in a combined-arms range. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Damion Hatch Jr.)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.08.2017 04:18
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moto Monday: Tanks for the good times, by LCpl Damion Hatch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

