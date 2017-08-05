As U-S-A-G Humoreys continues to expand, more and more facilities are needed to provide enough services for soldiers and their families. Katusa PFC lee, Dae Ho takes us to the new schhool age center built for our military children.
This work, School Age Center Opening, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
