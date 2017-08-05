(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    School Age Center Opening

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    As U-S-A-G Humoreys continues to expand, more and more facilities are needed to provide enough services for soldiers and their families. Katusa PFC lee, Dae Ho takes us to the new schhool age center built for our military children.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, School Age Center Opening, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    school
    center
    children
    youth

