    Combat Medics

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.08.2017

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity - Pacific

    Training and testing is an important part of any career field in the military - but when it comes to medics, how well trained they are could be the difference between life and death. Senior Airman Chris Duckworth takes us to Osan Air Base where soldiers are putting their skills to the test.

    VIDEO INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Medics, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    medical
    Osan
    competition

