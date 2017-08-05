Combat Medics

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Training and testing is an important part of any career field in the military - but when it comes to medics, how well trained they are could be the difference between life and death. Senior Airman Chris Duckworth takes us to Osan Air Base where soldiers are putting their skills to the test.