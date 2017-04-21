(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Steam Night

    SOUTH KOREA

    04.21.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Christopher Duckworth 

    American Forces Network - Osan

    Students, parents, and teachers celebrate science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics at Osan American Elementary School April 21st, 2017. S.T.E.A.M. education is an expansion of the existing S.T.E.M. education program, designed to integrate the art of design in the classroom.

    Families
    Osan Air Base
    S.T.E.A.M.
    Osan American Elementary School

