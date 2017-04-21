Students, parents, and teachers celebrate science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics at Osan American Elementary School April 21st, 2017. S.T.E.A.M. education is an expansion of the existing S.T.E.M. education program, designed to integrate the art of design in the classroom.
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2017 01:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523166
|VIRIN:
|170421-F-PE925-349
|Filename:
|DOD_104339057
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Steam Night, by SrA Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
