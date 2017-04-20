(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Camp Shelby Centennial

    04.20.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tim Morgan and Staff Sgt. Michael Williams

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi

    The Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center celebrates its 100th anniversary July 18, 2017. The base has served to train, mobilize and deploy Service members in every one of the nation's conflicts, with the exception of the Korean War. The base will commemorate its centennial year with a black-tie gala July 13, 2017, followed by an open house at the base July 15, 2017.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Shelby Centennial, by SSG Tim Morgan and SSG Michael Williams, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Camp Shelby Centennial

