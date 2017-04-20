Camp Shelby Centennial

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center celebrates its 100th anniversary July 18, 2017. The base has served to train, mobilize and deploy Service members in every one of the nation's conflicts, with the exception of the Korean War. The base will commemorate its centennial year with a black-tie gala July 13, 2017, followed by an open house at the base July 15, 2017.