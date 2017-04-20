Camp Shelby Centennial

The Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center celebrates its 100th anniversary July 18, 2017. The base has served to train, mobilize and deploy Service members in every one of the nation's conflicts, with the exception of the Korean War. The base will commemorate its centennial year with a black-tie gala July 13, 2017, followed by an open house at the base July 15, 2017.
