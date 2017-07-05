(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    238th Aviation Regiment supports 166th Security Forces Squadron's Annual Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Sgt. Paul Thorson 

    101st Public Affairs Detachment

    On May 7th 2017, the Delaware Army National Guard’s 238th Aviation Regiment loaded 40 airmen of the 166th Security Forces Squadrons into 4 Blackhawks. The airmen are headed to Macguire Airforce Base in New Jersey for their annual training. For many of these airmen, who are accustomed to riding in C-130’s, it was their first ride in a Blackhawk helicopter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 21:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523134
    VIRIN: 170507-A-AE743-382
    Filename: DOD_104338761
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Hometown: NEW CASTLE, DE, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 238th Aviation Regiment supports 166th Security Forces Squadron's Annual Training, by SGT Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Blackhawk
    Delaware National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT