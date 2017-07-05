On May 7th 2017, the Delaware Army National Guard’s 238th Aviation Regiment loaded 40 airmen of the 166th Security Forces Squadrons into 4 Blackhawks. The airmen are headed to Macguire Airforce Base in New Jersey for their annual training. For many of these airmen, who are accustomed to riding in C-130’s, it was their first ride in a Blackhawk helicopter.
|05.07.2017
|05.07.2017 21:47
|B-Roll
|523134
|170507-A-AE743-382
|DOD_104338761
|00:00:40
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|NEW CASTLE, DE, US
|2
|1
|1
|0
This work, 238th Aviation Regiment supports 166th Security Forces Squadron's Annual Training, by SGT Paul Thorson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
