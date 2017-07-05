(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas Guardsmen Provide Aviation Support to Governor, Secretary of Agriculture (VOSOT)

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2017

    Video by Spc. Stephen Wright 

    Arkansas National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Arkansas' governor, Asa Hutchinson, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue, along with Arkansas Senator John Boozman, Arkansas Congressional delegates Rick Crawford, French Hill, the director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, AJ Gary, and the Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, Major General Mark H. Berry, flew in Lakota and Black Hawk helicopters provided by the Arkansas National Guard to observe and assess the damage caused by the devastating flooding occurring in portions of Northeast Arkansas.

    Video includes boarding the helicopters by above listed individuals and aerial footage of the flooding aftermath.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Stephen Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 21:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523132
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-WE055-002
    Filename: DOD_104338720
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    Hometown: DES ARC, AR, US
    Hometown: LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US
    Hometown: POCAHONTAS, AR, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Guardsmen Provide Aviation Support to Governor, Secretary of Agriculture (VOSOT), by SPC Stephen Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

