170427 Guardian Response 17 at MUTC B-Roll

1. A fly-around view of the Indiana National Guard facility Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind., on Friday, April 28, where Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.



2. Members of the 22nd Engineer Clearance Company from Ft. Lewis, Wash., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.



