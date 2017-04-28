(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170427 Guardian Response 17 at MUTC B-Roll

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Brad Staggs 

    Camp Atterbury Public Affairs

    1. A fly-around view of the Indiana National Guard facility Muscatatuck Urban Training Center in Butlerville, Ind., on Friday, April 28, where Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    2. Members of the 22nd Engineer Clearance Company from Ft. Lewis, Wash., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    3. Members of the 22nd Engineer Clearance Company from Ft. Lewis, Wash., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523130
    VIRIN: 170428-Z-YX241-409
    Filename: DOD_104338664
    Length: 00:03:52
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170427 Guardian Response 17 at MUTC B-Roll, by MSG Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    GuardianResponse17
    #GR17
    Guardian Response 17

