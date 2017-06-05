(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    170506 Guardian Response at MUTC B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BUTLERVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Brad Staggs 

    Camp Atterbury Public Affairs

    1. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., prepare to search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    2. U.S. Army Reserve vehicles wait in convoy line to unload their goods for Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    3. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., prepare to search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    4. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    5. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    6. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.


    7. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 19:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523127
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-YX241-409
    Filename: DOD_104338616
    Length: 00:06:30
    Location: BUTLERVILLE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170506 Guardian Response at MUTC B-Roll, by MSG Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    468th Engineer Detachment
    GuardianResponse17
    #GR17
    Guardian Response 17
    Homeland Emergency Response Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT