170506 Guardian Response at MUTC B-Roll

1. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., prepare to search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
2. U.S. Army Reserve vehicles wait in convoy line to unload their goods for Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
3. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., prepare to search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
4. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
5. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
6. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
7. Members of the 468th Engineer Detachment from Boston, Mass., search for mock victims in the rubble of a building collapse during Guardian Response 17, an Army Total Force exercise, is being held. Nearly 6,000 Soldiers and Airmen from across the country are participating in Guardian Response 17, a multi-component training exercise to validate the military’s ability to support Civil Authorities in the event of a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) catastrophe.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 19:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523127
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-YX241-409
|Filename:
|DOD_104338616
|Length:
|00:06:30
|Location:
|BUTLERVILLE, IN, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170506 Guardian Response at MUTC B-Roll, by MSG Brad Staggs, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT