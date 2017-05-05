(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Broll: Adjutant general visits Soldiers on flood relief duty

    POPLAR BLUFF, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane 

    Missouri National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Broll: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, visits with Soldiers who are conducting flood relief efforts in Poplar Bluff, Mo., May 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 18:30
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Broll: Adjutant general visits Soldiers on flood relief duty, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    national guard
    SED
    southernflood17

