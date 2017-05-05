Broll: U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Stephen L. Danner, adjutant general of the Missouri National Guard, visits with Soldiers who are conducting flood relief efforts in Poplar Bluff, Mo., May 5, 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Michael Crane)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 18:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523117
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-UP142-351
|Filename:
|DOD_104338540
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|POPLAR BLUFF, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Broll: Adjutant general visits Soldiers on flood relief duty, by MSgt Michael Crane, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT