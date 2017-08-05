(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HIMAR Marines support Northern Edge 17

    AFB EILESON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2017

    Video by Sgt. Laura Gauna 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Platoon, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, support exercise Northern Edge 17 in and around training posts at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 19:37
    Location: AFB EILESON, AK, US
    Alaska
    High Mobility Artillery Rocket System
    USMC
    interoperability
    rockets
    1st Marine Division
    Air Force
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    USAF
    JBER
    Northern Edge
    HIMAR
    5/11
    laura gauna
    NE17
    Eileson AFB
    marines with rockets

