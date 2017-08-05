Marines with High Mobility Artillery Rocket System Platoon, 5th Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, support exercise Northern Edge 17 in and around training posts at Fort Greely, Alaska, from May 1-13, 2017. Northern Edge is Alaska’s largest and premier joint training exercise designed to practice operations, techniques and procedures as well as enhance interoperability among the services. Thousands of participants from all the services—Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guard personnel from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units—are involved. (U.S. Marine Corps video/ Sgt. Laura Gauna)
This work, HIMAR Marines support Northern Edge 17, by Sgt Laura Gauna, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
