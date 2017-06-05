(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Connecticut Guardsman Helps Fellow Troops Expand Community Impact

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    One of the missions of the Connecticut Air National Guard is to serve the local community. Senior Master Sgt. David Frates, Installation Emergency Manager at Bradley Air National Guard Base, discusses how charitable organizations like Sheep Dog Impact Assistance allow Guard members to expand their community impact.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 14:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 523083
    VIRIN: 170507-Z-DY403-001
    Filename: DOD_104338134
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guardsman Helps Fellow Troops Expand Community Impact, by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Air National Guard
    ANG
    Community
    Air Force
    AMC
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    CTANG

