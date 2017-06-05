One of the missions of the Connecticut Air National Guard is to serve the local community. Senior Master Sgt. David Frates, Installation Emergency Manager at Bradley Air National Guard Base, discusses how charitable organizations like Sheep Dog Impact Assistance allow Guard members to expand their community impact.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 14:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523083
|VIRIN:
|170507-Z-DY403-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104338134
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|EAST GRANBY, CT, US
This work, Connecticut Guardsman Helps Fellow Troops Expand Community Impact, by SrA Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
