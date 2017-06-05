(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    185th ARW Change of Authority Ceremony

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Michael McGhee 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    Sioux City resident, Chief Master Sgt. Tom Fennell assumes responsibility as the newest Command Chief of the Iowa National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony held over the May training weekend at the Air Guard base in Sioux City, Iowa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 11:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523064
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-NV270-001
    Filename: DOD_104337710
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 185th ARW Change of Authority Ceremony, by TSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

