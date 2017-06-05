Sioux City resident, Chief Master Sgt. Tom Fennell assumes responsibility as the newest Command Chief of the Iowa National Guard’s 185th Air Refueling Wing at a ceremony held over the May training weekend at the Air Guard base in Sioux City, Iowa.
This work, 185th ARW Change of Authority Ceremony, by TSgt Michael McGhee, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
