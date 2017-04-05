(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    773rd Civil Support Team ALS Demonstration

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    05.04.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Freese 

    7th Mission Support Command

    The 773rd Civil Support Team hosted colleagues from the Landsthul Public Health Lab and the German Bundeswehr Medical Service Headquarters Thursday, May 4 to tour their mobile analytical lab and learn about the unit’s other capabilities.
    About a dozen participants spent part of the afternoon at the 773rd facility on Panzer Kaserne.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 08:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523054
    VIRIN: 170504-A-JF999-001
    Filename: DOD_104337430
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 773rd Civil Support Team ALS Demonstration, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Reserve
    773rd Civil Support Team
    7th Mission Support Command
    Landsthul Public Health Lab
    Bundeswehr Medical Service Headquarters

