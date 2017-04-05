The 773rd Civil Support Team hosted colleagues from the Landsthul Public Health Lab and the German Bundeswehr Medical Service Headquarters Thursday, May 4 to tour their mobile analytical lab and learn about the unit’s other capabilities.
About a dozen participants spent part of the afternoon at the 773rd facility on Panzer Kaserne.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 08:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523054
|VIRIN:
|170504-A-JF999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104337430
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, DE
This work, 773rd Civil Support Team ALS Demonstration, by SFC John Freese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
