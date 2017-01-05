(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    A Legacy Lives On

    SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2017

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sara Schreiber 

    174th Attack Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Fong, 174th Communications Flight Operations Branch Chief, shares his history and Asian heritage in an interview on May 1st, 2017 on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY. CMSgt Fong's father, Tak S. Fong, immigrated from China to the United States, served in the U.S. Army and petitioned before the U.S. Supreme Court to obtain citizenship after being honorably discharged from the military.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy Lives On, by SSgt Sara Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Heritage
    Air National Guard
    Syracuse
    History
    Air Force
    Airman
    Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month
    174 Attack Wing

