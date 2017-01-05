Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Fong, 174th Communications Flight Operations Branch Chief, shares his history and Asian heritage in an interview on May 1st, 2017 on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY. CMSgt Fong's father, Tak S. Fong, immigrated from China to the United States, served in the U.S. Army and petitioned before the U.S. Supreme Court to obtain citizenship after being honorably discharged from the military.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2017 08:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|523052
|VIRIN:
|170501-F-XV997-973
|Filename:
|DOD_104337428
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|SYRACUSE, NY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, A Legacy Lives On, by SSgt Sara Schreiber, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT