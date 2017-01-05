A Legacy Lives On

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/523052" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Fong, 174th Communications Flight Operations Branch Chief, shares his history and Asian heritage in an interview on May 1st, 2017 on Hancock Field Air National Guard Base, Syracuse, NY. CMSgt Fong's father, Tak S. Fong, immigrated from China to the United States, served in the U.S. Army and petitioned before the U.S. Supreme Court to obtain citizenship after being honorably discharged from the military.