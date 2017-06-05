(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SC Guard Expo

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson 

    South Carolina National Guard

    The South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 6, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video B-ROLL by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.07.2017 08:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523043
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-WT236-006
    Filename: DOD_104337296
    Length: 00:04:23
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SC Guard Expo, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    F-16
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Apache
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Eastover
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    169th FW
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCNG
    Pyro techniques
    SC Guard Expo
    SCGuardExpo
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo
    Combined Arms Demonstration

