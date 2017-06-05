SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demo Ending and Air Show B-Roll

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/523031" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This B-Roll includes footage of visitors to the Expo and musical act, the Rob Crosby Band. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.