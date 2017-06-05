Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This B-Roll includes footage of visitors to the Expo and musical act, the Rob Crosby Band. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 23:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|523031
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-QX261-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104336984
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demo Ending and Air Show B-Roll, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
