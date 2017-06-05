(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demo Ending and Air Show B-Roll

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg 

    169th Fighter Wing

    Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This B-Roll includes footage of visitors to the Expo and musical act, the Rob Crosby Band. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 23:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523031
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-QX261-001
    Filename: DOD_104336984
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demo Ending and Air Show B-Roll, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    UH-60 Black Hawk
    South Carolina National Guard
    M1A1 Abrams
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    Eastover
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire JNGB
    169th FW
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    SCNG
    M109 Paladin
    AH-64 Apache Longbow
    SCGuardExpo
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo
    M2A2 Bradley

