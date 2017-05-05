(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    146th Maintenance Replaces C-130J Propeller

    CHANNEL ISLANDS ANGS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Daniel Crosier 

    146 Airlift Wing, California Air National Guard

    Senior Airman Ricardo Gutierrez, Staff Sergeant Darryl Amey and Staff Sergeant Abdule Kahn replace a damaged propeller on a C-130J Hercules in the hanger at the 146th Airlift Wing for the California Air National Guard in Port Hueneme California.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 22:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 523017
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-YQ348-005
    Filename: DOD_104336847
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CHANNEL ISLANDS ANGS, CA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 146th Maintenance Replaces C-130J Propeller, by SrA Daniel Crosier, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    C-130J
    California Air National Guard
    Maintenance
    146th Airlift Wing
    C-130J Hercules
    CAANG
    CalGuard
    146AW
    Turboprop
    Senior Airman Ricardo Gutierrez
    SrA Ricardo Gutierrez
    Staff Sergeant Darryl Amey
    SSgt Darryl Amey
    Staff Sergeant Abdule Kahn
    SSgt Abdule Kahn
    C-130J Propeller
    146th Maintenance Squadron
    146MXS

