    Bed Down Training

    KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Senior Airman Darby Arnold 

    134th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 134th Air Refueling Wing Force Support Squadron practice bed down procedures during training.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bed Down Training, by SrA Darby Arnold, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Knoxville
    Tennessee
    training
    Force Support Squadron
    ARW
    Air Refueling Wing
    bed down
    134

