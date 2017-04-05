(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadets visits 113th Wing

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Arthur Mondale Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadets get an up-close look at #113WG capabilities and the men and women who support it.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 18:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522996
    VIRIN: 170504-F-PL327-800
    Filename: DOD_104336643
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capital Guardian Youth ChalleNGe Academy cadets visits 113th Wing, by TSgt Arthur Mondale Wright, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    113th Wing
    DCNG
    DCANG
    Capital Guardians

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT