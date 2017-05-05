The 4orce Minute: Episode 10

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On This Episode of The4orceMinute:

Pacific Partnership in SriLanka

Pacific Partnership 2017 is the largest humanitarian and disaster response-preparation mission in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Led by the U.S. Navy, PacificPartnership2017 is the 12th iteration in a series of multilateral humanitarian assistance disaster relief response missions that strengthens relationships, improves disaster preparedness and enhances collective disaster response efforts among all participants.