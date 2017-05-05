On This Episode of The4orceMinute:
Pacific Partnership in SriLanka
Pacific Partnership 2017 is the largest humanitarian and disaster response-preparation mission in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Led by the U.S. Navy, PacificPartnership2017 is the 12th iteration in a series of multilateral humanitarian assistance disaster relief response missions that strengthens relationships, improves disaster preparedness and enhances collective disaster response efforts among all participants.
This work, The 4orce Minute: Episode 10, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
