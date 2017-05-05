(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The 4orce Minute: Episode 10

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2017

    Video by Zachary Welch 

    Defense TV

    On This Episode of The4orceMinute:
    Pacific Partnership in SriLanka
    Pacific Partnership 2017 is the largest humanitarian and disaster response-preparation mission in the Indo-Asia-Pacific. Led by the U.S. Navy, PacificPartnership2017 is the 12th iteration in a series of multilateral humanitarian assistance disaster relief response missions that strengthens relationships, improves disaster preparedness and enhances collective disaster response efforts among all participants.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 16:00
    Category: Series
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 4orce Minute: Episode 10, by Zachary Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

