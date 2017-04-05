(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    125FW B-Roll

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2017

    Video by Master Sgt. Jaclyn Lyons 

    125th Fighter Wing

    B-Roll of pilots taking notes during pre-flight brief, walking to jet, climbing in jet, crew launching jet.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522986
    VIRIN: 170504-Z-PH379-001
    Filename: DOD_104336624
    Length: 00:04:31
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125FW B-Roll, by MSgt Jaclyn Lyons, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    FLANG

