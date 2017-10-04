(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Blackhorse Regiment B-Roll

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.10.2017

    Video by Capt. Albert Jernegan 

    11th Armored Cavalry Regiment

    National Training Center Rotation 17-05 B-Roll for the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.

    Date Taken: 04.10.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522982
    VIRIN: 170410-A-ZZ359-976
    Filename: DOD_104336578
    Length: 00:10:00
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blackhorse Regiment B-Roll, by CPT Albert Jernegan, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    National Training Center
    Blackhorse
    NTC
    11th ACR
    OPFOR
    Allons

