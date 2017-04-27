(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marines Storm the Shore for the 2017 Recon Challenge

    CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Installations West - Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The Recon Challenge is a 25-mile endurance course where Recon Marines aboard Camp Pendleton, California endure a myriad of challenges and tests in the basic fundamentals of being a Reconnaissance Marine. From hiking through roughly 15 miles of difficult terrain with 50 pounds of gear, to a grueling 2,000 meter swim to shore from the icy Pacific Ocean, Marines are presented with a number of challenges along the way, including obstacle courses, weapons firing and operations, and swim tactics. A total of 27 two-man teams competed this year, each team wearing the name of a fallen recon Marine on their packs. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Dylan Chagnon/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 16:49
    Camp Pendleton
    USMC
    1st Reconnaissance Battalion
    Recon Challenge
    Recon Training Company
    MCIW-MCB Camp Pendleton
    2017 Recon Challenge

