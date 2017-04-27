The Recon Challenge is a 25-mile endurance course where Recon Marines aboard Camp Pendleton, California endure a myriad of challenges and tests in the basic fundamentals of being a Reconnaissance Marine. From hiking through roughly 15 miles of difficult terrain with 50 pounds of gear, to a grueling 2,000 meter swim to shore from the icy Pacific Ocean, Marines are presented with a number of challenges along the way, including obstacle courses, weapons firing and operations, and swim tactics. A total of 27 two-man teams competed this year, each team wearing the name of a fallen recon Marine on their packs. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Dylan Chagnon/Released)
This work, Marines Storm the Shore for the 2017 Recon Challenge, by LCpl Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
