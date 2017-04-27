Marines Storm the Shore for the 2017 Recon Challenge

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522980" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Recon Challenge is a 25-mile endurance course where Recon Marines aboard Camp Pendleton, California endure a myriad of challenges and tests in the basic fundamentals of being a Reconnaissance Marine. From hiking through roughly 15 miles of difficult terrain with 50 pounds of gear, to a grueling 2,000 meter swim to shore from the icy Pacific Ocean, Marines are presented with a number of challenges along the way, including obstacle courses, weapons firing and operations, and swim tactics. A total of 27 two-man teams competed this year, each team wearing the name of a fallen recon Marine on their packs. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by LCpl. Dylan Chagnon/Released)