    On the Ground at the Expo

    EASTOVER, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2017

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion 

    108th Public Affairs Detachment

    See the ground side of the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 6, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 15:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 522978
    VIRIN: 170506-Z-TY366-001
    Filename: DOD_104336562
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: EASTOVER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, On the Ground at the Expo, by SFC Joe Cashion, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    families
    Tanks
    South Carolina
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    Abrams
    South Carolina National Guard
    military equipment
    South Carolina Army National Guard
    Soldiers
    community
    Eastover
    McEntire JNGB
    SCARNG
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle
    SCNG
    Scguardexpo
    SC Guard Air and Ground Expo
    Air and Ground Expo
    National Guard Army National Guard
    108 Chemical
    Christopher Ladd
    218 BSB

