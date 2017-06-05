See the ground side of the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Eastover, South Carolina May 6, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Joe Cashion, 108th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 15:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522978
|VIRIN:
|170506-Z-TY366-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104336562
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, On the Ground at the Expo, by SFC Joe Cashion, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
