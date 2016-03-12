(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Dobbins Around the World

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2016

    Video by Staff Sgt. Lindsey Black 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Dobbins Air Reserve Base involvement around the world highlighted through pictures and video from the 94th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2016
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522969
    VIRIN: 161203-F-PL206-373
    Filename: DOD_104336553
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dobbins Around the World, by SSgt Lindsey Black, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airlift
    reserve
    wing
    air force
    exercise
    c-130
    training
    highlights
    dobbins air reserve base
    dobbins
    world
    94
    94th

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video

    • LEAVE A COMMENT