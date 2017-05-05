SC Guard Expo F-22/P-51 Heritage Flight and Musical Acts

video size: 640x360 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/522955" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Various musical acts perform during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May5, 2017. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Robert E. Livingston, Jr., the adjutant general for South Carolina and U.S. Air Force Pilot, Maj. Ryan Madrid present a quilt to Airman 1st Class Mia Porcher who was critically injured in a motor vehicle accident while stopping to help another motorist. The Air Combat Command F-22 Demonstration Team from Langley Air Force Base perform a demonstration of the F-22 Raptor to include a Heritage Flight with a P-51 Mustang. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)