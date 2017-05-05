Various U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army personnel and assets to include, AH-64 Apache Longbow, M109 Paladin, M1A1 Abrams, M2A2 Bradley, UH-60 Black Hawk (SCARNG), F-16 Fighting Falcon (SCANG) rehearse a simulated combined arms rescue of a downed U.S. Air Force pilot during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard airmen and soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Carl Clegg)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522953
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-QX261-001
|Filename:
|DOD_104336411
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SC Guard Expo Combined Arms Demonstration Rehearsal Day, by MSgt Carl Clegg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
