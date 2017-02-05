U.S. soldiers from Washington state arrive at Clark Air Base near Manila May 2, 2017 in support of exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 10:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522950
|VIRIN:
|170502-N-IM663-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_104336357
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Troops Arrive at Clark Air Base for Balikatan 2017, B-Roll, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
