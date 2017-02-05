U.S. soldiers from Washington state arrive at Clark Air Base near Manila May 2, 2017 in support of exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 10:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|522948
|VIRIN:
|170502-N-IM663-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104336352
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Troops arrive at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for Balikatan 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
