    Troops arrive at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for Balikatan 2017

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    05.02.2017

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class taylor mohr 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. soldiers from Washington state arrive at Clark Air Base near Manila May 2, 2017 in support of exercise Balikatan 2017. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Mohr)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 10:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 522948
    VIRIN: 170502-N-IM663-1001
    Filename: DOD_104336352
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Troops arrive at Clark Air Base in the Philippines for Balikatan 2017, by PO2 taylor mohr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Balikatan
    Clark Air Base
    3MEF
    BK17
    Soldiers in Philippines

