    SPMAGTF-CR-AF Air Combat Element Mother's Day Shoutouts

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.05.2017

    Video by Cpl. Jodson Graves 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa

    Marines and Sailors with Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa air combat element wish their families a Happy Mother's Day on Morón Air Base, Spain, April 5, 2017. SPMAGTF-CR-AF deployed to conduct limited crisis response and theater security operations in Europe and North Africa. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jodson B. Graves)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2017
    Date Posted: 05.06.2017 05:46
    Category: Greetings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-AF Air Combat Element Mother's Day Shoutouts, by Cpl Jodson Graves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Marine
    Air Combat Element
    Sailors
    Spain
    Mother's Day
    SPMAGTF-CR-AF
    Morón Air Base

