Philippine Soldiers and U.S. military engineers prepare a structure for concrete work during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 23, 2017. Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military engineers worked together to produce a new classroom at Don Carlos Elementary School in Ormoc City. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 03:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522942
|VIRIN:
|170423-M-UG222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_104335983
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|ORMOC, PH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Balikatan engineers help build classroom (B-Roll), by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT