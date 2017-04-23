(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Balikatan engineers help build classroom (B-Roll)

    ORMOC, PHILIPPINES

    04.23.2017

    Video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippine Soldiers and U.S. military engineers prepare a structure for concrete work during Balikatan 2017 in Ormoc City, Leyte, April 23, 2017. Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military engineers worked together to produce a new classroom at Don Carlos Elementary School in Ormoc City. Balikatan is an annual U.S.-Philippine bilateral military exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Luis Velez)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Balikatan engineers help build classroom (B-Roll), by LCpl Luis Velez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    USMC
    AFP
    Balikatan
    9th ESB
    BK17
    53rd Engineers

