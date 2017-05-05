The South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, May 5, 2017. This expo is a combined arms demonstration showcasing the abilities of South Carolina National Guard Airmen and Soldiers while saying thank you for the support of fellow South Carolinians and the surrounding community.
(U.S. Air National Guard video B-ROLL by Master Sgt. Caycee Watson)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2017 07:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|522937
|VIRIN:
|170505-Z-WT236-002
|Filename:
|DOD_104335534
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|EASTOVER, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SC Guard Expo, by MSgt Caycee Watson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
